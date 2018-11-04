Elfreda E. “Fritzi” Swan, 89, St. Cloud

March 24, 1929 - November 2, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, for Elfreda E. “Fritzi” Swan, age 89, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, November 2, 2018 at Cherrywood South in St. Cloud. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Parish Cemetery in Duelm. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

Fritzi was born on March 24, 1929 to William and Amelia (Struffert) Emmerich in Glendorado Township, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Neil O. Swan on August 28, 1948 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Neil passed away in 1994. Fritzi lived most of her life in the Sauk Rapids area and worked for the St. Cloud Technical and Community College, eventually retiring in 1994 after 25 years of service. She also enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering at Catholic Charities. Fritzi was a member of the St. Cloud East Side VFW Auxillary #4847, St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Christian Women and Daughters of Isabella.

Fritzi was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. First and foremost, Fritzi loved spending time with her family and friends. She always enjoyed having lots of people over for holidays, dinner and any good excuse to get together. Fritzi also enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was traveling, going camping, enjoying a bonfire or working in her garden. She was an excellent cook, and will be remembered for her famous dill pickles. Fritzi will also be remembered for the many crafts, seamstress work, and decorations that she made for various craft shows and as gifts.

She is survived children, Glen, Susan (Bob) Lommel, Jeff (Karen), Mark (Mel) and Rick (Lori); son-in-law, Dick Schulstad, 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Fritzi is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Diane Schulstad; siblings and their spouses, William (Sophie), Conrad (Hildegard), Mary (Dave) Maybury, Helen (Alex) Maybury, Ella (Gilbert) Tomczik, Max, Edgar (Delores), and Zita (George) Peek.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Cherrywood St. Cloud South for their loving and compassionate care of Fritzi.