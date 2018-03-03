NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Electrolux says its plans for a $250 million plant expansion in Tennessee are on hold, and the Swedish appliance maker is citing President Donald Trump's tariff announcement as the reason.

Electrolux's investment plans included modernizing and adding 400,000 square feet to the plant in Springfield. Construction was slated to begin later this year.

The company is pointing to Trump's announcement of new tariffs on imported aluminum and steel. In a statement to The Tennessean, company spokesperson Eloise Hale says that decision gives foreign appliance manufacturers "a cost advantage that is hard to compete against."