Election Brings Divided Power Back to Minnesota’s Capitol

ST. PAUL (AP)-- Minnesota voters shook up who's in charge at the state Capitol in the midterm elections but there's one constant: divided government.

Democrat Tim Walz won the race for governor Tuesday as House Democrats swept back into the majority. But a single special election in the Senate left Republicans in charge of that chamber.

It triggers the state's latest brush with divided government as lawmakers prepare to craft a new budget, figure out financing for health care problems and renew debates over gun law restrictions.

Walz says he'll push to increase the state's gas tax for infrastructure improvements and expand MinnesotaCare with a public option. Republicans reject both initiatives.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says the power dynamic means both parties will have to constrain their hopes for 2019.