Election 2018: Stearns County Races
ST. CLOUD -- It was expected to be a very tight race for Stearns County Commissioner in District 1, and that is exactly what happened. The preliminary results have Tarryl Clark winning by just 85 votes over Steve Gottwalt. Clark had 5,142 votes and Gottwalt had 5,057 votes.
As of right now, it is unclear if there will be a recount to determine the winner of the race.
Meanwhile, the next Stearns County Sheriff is Sergeant Steve Soyka. He defeated Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud 57 percent to 43 percent.