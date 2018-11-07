Election 2018: Stearns County Races

ST. CLOUD -- It was expected to be a very tight race for Stearns County Commissioner in District 1, and that is exactly what happened. The preliminary results have Tarryl Clark winning by just 85 votes over Steve Gottwalt . Clark had 5,142 votes and Gottwalt had 5,057 votes.

As of right now, it is unclear if there will be a recount to determine the winner of the race.

Meanwhile, the next Stearns County Sheriff is Sergeant Steve Soyka . He defeated Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud 57 percent to 43 percent.

