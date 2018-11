ST. JOSEPH -- One St. Joseph City Council member was returned to office while another was defeated in Tuesday's election.

Incumbent Anne Buckvold was returned to her seat by capturing more than 39% of the total vote. Challenger Brian Theisen outlasted the other incumbent Dale Wick with nearly 35% of the vote to Wick's 26%.

Mayor Rick Schultz will serve another term after running unopposed.

Anne Buckvold (Submitted Photo)