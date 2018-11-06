Election 2018: Sherburne County Races
ELK RIVER -- For the most part, it was a quiet election for the county races in Sherburne County.
For Commissioner in District 2, Raeanne Danielowski defeated Paul Seefeld 51 percent to 49 percent.
And, for County Auditor/Treasurer incumbent Diane Arnold beat challenger Chris Van Hoefwegen 70 percent to 30 percent.
Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott, County Attorney Kathleen Heaney, and Commissioner Felix Schmiesing Jr. all ran unopposed and were re-elected.