Election 2018: Sherburne County Races

ELK RIVER -- For the most part, it was a quiet election for the county races in Sherburne County.

For Commissioner in District 2, Raeanne Danielowski defeated Paul Seefeld 51 percent to 49 percent.

And, for County Auditor/Treasurer incumbent Diane Arnold beat challenger Chris Van Hoefwegen 70 percent to 30 percent.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott , County Attorney Kathleen Heaney , and Commissioner Felix Schmiesing Jr. all ran unopposed and were re-elected.