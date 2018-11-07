Election 2018: Sartell-St. Stephen School Board

SARTELL -- Two incumbents will return to serve on the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board and one newcomer was elected to serve.

Incumbent Jeremy Snoberger was the top vote-getter with more than 24% of the total vote. Newcomer Amanda Byrd came in second with more than 23% of the vote and Patrick Marushin was returned to his seat with more than 19%.

However, Melinda Vonderahe finished just 14 votes behind Marushin for third place.

It's unclear at this time if a recount will be held.

Jeremy Snoberger (Submitted Photo)

Amanda Byrd (Submitted Photo)