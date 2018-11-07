Election 2018: Sartell-St. Stephen Operating Levy

SARTELL -- Sartell-St. Stephen School officials will have some adjustments to make to their spending plans after voters turned back a referendum asking for an increased operating levy.

Voters overwhelmingly opposed the levy increase, defeating the measure 60% to 40%.

The district was asking voters to approve the referendum which would have replaced the existing operating levy and raised the cost to taxpayers. District officials said the extra money was needed, in part, to run the new high school opening in the fall of 2019.