SARTELL -- A current Sartell city council member has won his race to be the next mayor of Sartell.

Ryan Fitzthum defeated David Peterson with 53-percent of the vote to Peterson's 47-percent.

There was also four candidates vying for two city council seats. Timothy Elness and Jeff Kolb won with 31-percent and 28-percent of the vote respectively.

Fitzthum's victory will now trigger an open seat on the council the city will need to fill.

