Election 2018: Democrat Craig Beats Lewis to Flip 2nd District

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Democratic businesswoman Angie Craig has beaten Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis to flip Minnesota's 2nd District in a key race for her party's hopes of taking the House.

Craig narrowly lost to Lewis in 2016, setting up a swing-district rematch that drew nearly $9 million in outside spending.

The former St. Jude Medical executive stressed controlling health care costs, preserving protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and education. Lewis, a conservative former talk radio host, had touted himself as an independent voice but also played up his support for President Donald Trump.

Craig will become Minnesota's first openly gay member of Congress. She and her wife, Cheryl, have four sons.

The 2nd District stretches south from suburbs to farm country.