Election 2018: Dean Phillips Wins House District 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Democratic businessman Dean Phillips has defeated Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen in a suburban Minnesota district that figures heavily into Democrats' hopes for a House takeover.

Paulsen had easily won elections throughout his five terms in office even as the Minneapolis-area district trended toward Democrats.

But the district favored Hillary Clinton by nearly 10 points two years ago, and a statewide poll late in the race showed Phillips with a comfortable lead. Outside groups poured more than $10 million into the battleground race.

Phillips ran his family's liquor company and started a chain of local coffee shops. He painted Paulsen as too in step with President Donald Trump, though Paulsen tried to distance himself from the president.