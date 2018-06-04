Election 2018: Candidates Filing for Office
UNDATED -- Here's a look at the candidates who have filed to run for local office this year. The candidate filing period closes at the end of the business day on Tuesday. For races that require a primary, that will be held on August 14th.
Cities:
-- St. Cloud (4 years)
-- Ward 1:
Dave Masters (I)
John Palmer
-- Ward 2:
Steve Laraway (I)
Liz Baklaich
-- Ward 3:
John Libert (I)
Paul Brandmire
-- Ward 4
Mike Conway
George Rindelaub
Adam Schnettler
-- Sartell
-- Mayor
Ryan Fitzthum
David Peterson
-- 2 Council members
Brady Andel
Barika Davis
Timothy W Elness
-- Sauk Rapids
-- 2 council members
Jason Ellering (I)
Ellen Thronson (I)
The candidate filing period for the cities of St. August, St. Joseph, and Waite Park will be from July 31st through August 14th.
Schools:
-- St. Cloud Area School District
-- 3 board members
Scott Andreasen
Peter Hamerlinck
Natalie Ringsmuth
Beth Schlangen
Zachary Dorholt
Thomas Kufalk
The candidate filing period for Sauk Rapids-Rice and Sartell-St. Stephen school board will be from July 31st through August 14th.
Counties:
-- Stearns
-- District 1:
Steve Gottwalt
Craig Bomgaards
-- District 5:
Steve Notch (I)
-- Attorney:
Janelle Kendall (I)
-- Auditor/Treasurer:
Randy Schreifels (I)
John William Beuning
-- Sheriff:
Dave Bentrud
Bob Dickhaus
Steve Soyka
Dwight Pfannenstein
-- Benton
-- District 2
Ed Popp (I)
-- District 3
Steven Heinen
-- Attorney:
Phil Miller (I)
-- Auditor/Treasurer:
Nadean Inman (I)
-- Sheriff:
Troy Heck (I)
-- Sherburne
-- District 2
Raeanne Danielowski
John Donovan
Paul Seefeld
-- District 4
Felix Schmiesing (I)
-- Attorney:
Kathleen Heaney (I)
-- Auditor/Treasurer:
Diane Arnold (I)
Chris Van Hofwegen
-- Sheriff:
Joel Brott (I)
-- Recorder:
Michelle Asche (I)
State Offices:
-- State Senate - District 13
Jeff Howe (GOP)
Joe Perske (DFL)
-- State House
-- 13B
Tim O’Driscoll (I) (GOP)
Heidi Everett (DFL)
-- 13A
Lisa Demuth (GOP)
Jim Read (DFL)
-- 14B
Jim Knoblach (I) (GOP)
Dan Wolgamott (DFL)
-- 14A
Tama Theis (I) (GOP)
Aric Putnam (DFL)