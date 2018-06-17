Eldred A. Schreifels, 79, Sauk Rapids

February 27, 1939 - June 15, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Eldred A. Schreifels, age 79, who passed away at his residence on Friday. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Parish Prayers will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Eldred was born February 27, 1939 in St. Joseph to Bernard and Isabelle (Steichen) Schreifels. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1962-1964. Eldred married Mary Schueller on September 20, 1962 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He worked as a carpenter and construction superintendent from 1960 and retired in 2001. Eldred enjoyed being outdoors watching birds, fishing, gardening, mowing his lawn and woodcrafts. Also, he had a knack for baking and making homemade bread. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and watching sports. Eldred had a great sense of humor, was a charmer and a teaser! Most of all, Eldred loved his family and grandchildren.