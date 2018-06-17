Einar Anderson, 65, Rice

November 22, 1952 - June 16, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice for Einar Anderson, age 65, of Rice who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Edge will officiate and burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday (TODAY) at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church.

Einar was born November 22, 1952 in St. Cloud to Edwin and Marie (Blaske) Anderson. He lived in Rice all of his life. Einar married Patricia Claude on December 16, 1972. He worked in Construction and Excavating for Saldana’s and also as a manager for Dayton Park Properties. He also provided small engine repairs from his home in Rice. During his earlier years Einar enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. He was independent, honest and to the point. Einar was generous, had a big heart and a good sense of humor. He was a family man and even babysat his granddogs. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends!