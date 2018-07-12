Eileen E. Young, 80, Holdingford

November 2, 1937 - July 12, 2018

Services celebrating the life of Eileen E. Young, age 80 of Holdingford, will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 18, at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Eileen died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Tuesday, and again after 9:30 AM Wednesday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. Church of All Saints St Mary parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM followed by the St. Mary's Christian Mothers/Women at 6:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.