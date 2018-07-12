Eileen E. Young, 80, Holdingford
November 2, 1937 - July 12, 2018
Services celebrating the life of Eileen E. Young, age 80 of Holdingford, will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 18, at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Eileen died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Tuesday, and again after 9:30 AM Wednesday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. Church of All Saints St Mary parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM followed by the St. Mary's Christian Mothers/Women at 6:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Eileen was born on November 2, 1937 in Richmond to Leo and Pauline (Minnerath) Bauer. She married LeRoy Young on July 17, 1956 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Holdingford. The couple farmed together near Holdingford. Eileen was a member of the Church of All Saints St Mary and the St. Mary's Christian Mothers/Women and the Holdingford American Legion Auxiliary.
Eileen is survived by her husband, LeRoy Young; Holdingford; her children, Diane Young, Holdingford; Deb (Dan) Knapp, Avon; Doris (Allan) Pilarski, St. Cloud; Delroy Young, Holdingford; Donna (Ken) Knapp, Avon; Duane Young, Holdingford and Ed (Shelly) Young, Holdingford. She is also survived by her sister, Lorriane Hartung, Avon, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents.