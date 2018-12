Eileen E. Kaiser, 85, Royalton

March 10, 1933 - December 14, 2018



Eileen E. Kaiser, age 85, of Royalton passed away December 14, 2018 surrounded by her loving family in her childhood home in Royalton. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Chaplain Gregg Valentine will officiate and burial will be in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Royalton. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home in Little Falls.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Paulette (Jeff Czech) O’Loughlin, Suzette Kaiser, Pat Kaiser, Tim (Lisa) Kaiser, Nanci (Damian) Dupre, Jodi (Dale Kuklok) Kaiser; 15 grandchildren; two great grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Valerian; brothers, Donald and Chester Bobick.