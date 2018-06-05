Edwina “Eddie” E. Ross, 94, St. Cloud

November 24, 1923 - June 5, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 11, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Edwina “Eddie” E. Ross, age 94 of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Edwina was born on November 24, 1923 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Alfred and Loretta (Feddema) Bromenschenkel. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1940. Eddie married Floyd J. Ross on May 16, 1944 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was employed by Fingerhut from 1963 until her retirement in 1975. She was a member of St. Michael’s Parish, St. Gerard’s Mission Group and Life member of the St. Cloud East Side VFW Post #4847 Auxiliary.

Survivors include her children, Diane (Bill) Weyer of Sartell, Jan (Fred) Rudolph of St. Cloud, Bob (Sharon) of St. Joseph, Paul of Randall, Shelly (Phil) Lindgren of the Twin Cities, Doug (Sue) of St. Cloud; daughters-in-law, Joan Schwinghammer of Bemidji and Karyl Ross of Avon; 10 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Vic of Avon, Rita Rassier of St. Joseph, Gilbert of Fargo, North Dakota, Jean Heltemes of White Bear Lake, Leo of Janesville, Phyllis Thielman of Avon and Jim of Minneapolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; sons, Steven and Floyd “Tom”; sister, Betty Traut, brothers, Roger and Kenneth; and infant brother, Earl.