Edwin “Ed” Joseph Opatz, 86, Opole

July 3, 1932 - December 17, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Edwin "Ed" Joseph Opatz, age 86 of Opole, will be 11:00 AM, Saturday December 22, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Ed died unexpectedly Monday, while doing what he loved, working in his pasture. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Ed was born July 3, 1932 in Brockway Township, on the family farm, to Thomas and Katherine (Oldakowski) Opatz. He married Caroline "Carol" Macho on July 1, 1961 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls.

Ed was born, lived, farmed, and died on the cherished family farm in Opole. He loved working the fields with his Ford and Farmall tractors. Along with farming, he also worked at Poultry and Egg, Landy Packing and Multi-foods, now Vistar. In his retirement years, Ed took up raising sheep, continuing to fulfill his lifelong love of working the farm. In his spare time, Ed was an avid deer hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his outdoor hobbies, Ed also loved to read at the kitchen table, usually with a cup of coffee or glass of N.A. Beer in his hand. Playing cards, politics, road trips with Carol, auctions, and looking for a good bargain at garage sales were also favorite pastimes. If Ed had any extra time in his day, he could be found tinkering in his shed. Ed always took interest in how the neighboring farmers were doing with their field work, many times taking off in his truck to see what was “Going on in the outside world”. He will be deeply missed by his family, whom he cherished deeply. He took great pride in his Grandchildren and following their activities. Ed was a member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the National Rifle Association.

Ed leaves behind his wife, Carol, of 57 years, whom he loved dearly; his daughters, Doreen (Bill) Westlie, Apple Valley and Joan (Bob) Opatz-Sable, New Hope; his grandchildren, Virginia (Shaun Magyar) Westlie, Zumbro Falls; Amanda (Mitchell) Lucius, Apple Valley and Chris (Amy) Gorman, Jacksonville, FL. Ed is also survived by his sisters, Albena Gerlach, Forest Lake and Delphine (Don) Gralish, Layton, UT.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters, Alois Opatz, Peter Opatz, Martha Shuman, Rose Miller and five others who died at birth.