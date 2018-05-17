Edward J. Kacures, Sr., 83, St. Joseph

July 3, 1934 - May 17, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church in St. Cloud for Edward J. Kacures, Sr., age 83, of St. Joseph. Ed passed away Thursday, May 17 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Burial of his cremated remains will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud with military honors.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Thursday at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church.

Ed was born July 3, 1934 in St. Cloud to James and Mary Ann (Fahsl) Kacures. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Kathleen Klassen on September 25, 1954 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He was employed at the Paper Mill in Sartell for over 43 years. He retired in 1996. He also was a groundskeeper for Lantz Optical and St. Mary’s Cathedral for many years. He enjoyed gardening and yardwork, spending countless hours tending to both his yard at home and “The Lot” on Harris Channel.

Ed is survived by his children Ed Jr. (Carol) of Rice, Carl (Karen) of Georgetown, TX, Diane Kacures of Slayton, TX, Scott of Watkins, Jeffrey (Julie) of Mondovi, WI, and Danny of Avon, 12 grandchildren Kristy (Dave), Jason (Kristy), Angela (Charles), Stacy (Adam), Brian (Dorothy), Amanda, Ryan (Kristin), Christopher, Joshua, Morgan, Kelly, and Jameson, 7 great grandchildren Logan, Evan, Ella, Dean, Samantha, Bradley and Joseph.

Preceding Ed in death were his parents, wife Katy (2007), brothers Jim (Theresa) and Doug (Ginger).