Edward B. Hellmann, 67, Luxemburg

June 1, 1951 – September 9, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 13, 2018, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Luxemburg, MN for Edward B. Hellmann, age 67, who died Sunday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, Minnesota.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Thursday, September 13, 2018 at St. Wendelin Church Mary Hall in Luxemburg.

Ed was born in Saint Cloud, MN to Paul and Frances (Waltzing) Hellmann. He served in the US Army from 1972 – 1974. Ed worked for Cold Spring Granite Company for 41 years, before retiring on June 1, 2016. He was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, the Catholic Order of Foresters and the St. Joseph American Legion Post 328. Ed’s passion was horses, being outdoors, horseback riding, camping, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his sister, Dorothy (Robert) Wagner; niece, Paula (Jim) Jones; grandnieces, Kaitlyn and Bethany Jones; many cousins and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.