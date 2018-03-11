Edsel Wensel Sowada, 71, Rice

September 20, 1946 - March 10, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Edsel Wensel Sowada, age 71 of Rice, will be 11:00AM, Wednesday, March 14 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Edsel died at his home after a long battle with M.S. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00AM at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are being made by the Miller Carlin Funeral Homes.

Edsel was born September 20, 1946 in Little Falls to Wensel and Pauline (Dobis) Sowada. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1964 and attended St. Cloud State University for two years. He was united in marriage to Joyce Kostreba on June 12, 1967 at St Columbkille Catholic Church in St Wendel. The couple made their home on the family century farm in Rice. Along with working on the family farm Edsel worked for Anderson Trucking, Polar Manufacturing, Mid Minnesota Mutual, were he also served on the board, the Stearns County Assessor, and was a clerk for Brockway Township Board. Edsel was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church where he served on the parish council, lectured, ushered, distributed communion, and taught religion and Stations of the Cross.

Edsel is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce, sons, Brad and Bryan of Rice and dog, Toby. He is also survived by his brother, Delroy of Seminole, FL and sisters in law, Irene of North Prairie and Patricia of Columbia Heights.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Norris and Marvin.