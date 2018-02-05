Edmund Jonas, 79, Richmond

September 22, 1938 - February 4, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Church of Saints Peter & Paul in Richmond, MN for Edmund Jonas, age 79, who died Sunday, February 4, 2018 surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., Saturday morning in the church gathering space. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Bursch); children, Sharon Jonas, and Shirley Jonas (Reynaldo Lyles); grandchildren, Grace, and Teagan Lyles.