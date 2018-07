Edith I. (Greener) Terhaar, 95, Sauk Rapids

April 5, 1923 - July 21, 2018

Edith I. (Greener) Terhaar, age 95 of Sauk Rapids and Tucson, AZ died peacefully at her home in Sauk Rapids, MN.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 23, 2018 at Riverside Cemetery in Ronneby, MN.

Edith Irene Sophie (Greener) Terhaar was born on April 5, 1923 in Chisholm, MN to Carl and Hilda (Okerlund) Backman.

Edith is survived by her children, Linda (Robert) Stansky of Sauk Rapids, MN, Darlene (Bruce) Haire of Parks, AZ, Ronald (Jeanette) Greeneer of St. Cloud, MN, Estelle Greener of Belgrade, MT, and Wanda (Warren) Baird of Tucson, AZ; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Lyle Greener and James Terhaar; 1 sister and 4 brothers.