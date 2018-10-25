Eden Valley Man Arrested For Assaulting Father With a Gun

EDEN VALLEY -- Authorities were called to the scene of an assault with a gun in Eden Valley Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 34000 block of 617th Avenue.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says the victim told authorities his adult son took his gun away from him and threw the victim to the ground. The son then put the gun to the victim's neck and pulled the trigger. However, authorities say the gun jammed and didn't fire. The victim received minor injuries and didn't need to be treated for them.

The son is identified as 55-year-old Timothy Scholtes , of Eden Valley.

Scholtes left the scene before police arrived. He was later found and arrested.

Scholtes is being held in the Meeker County Jail awaiting formal charges.