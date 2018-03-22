Earth Day Run Weekend Less than a Month Away

ST. CLOUD -- We're less than a month away from the big Earth Day Run weekend in St. Cloud. It will be Friday and Saturday, April 20th and 21st at St. Cloud State University.

Race Director Evin Haukos says, after selling out the 5K run the past few years, they made some changes to allow for more runners.

We worked with our course manager and the St. Cloud police to really develop a brand new course. It should open up a little extra space. And we're running the race in heats this year, which will allow us to add extra participants.

Haukos says they could have up to 2,500 runners in just the 5K that Friday evening.

The half-marathon is that Saturday morning and another 2,000 runners have already signed up for that run. Haukos says runners are coming from all over the upper Midwest.

Earth Day just kicks it off for all your summer training. This is where a lot of Fargo runners and Duluth runners and wherever else all come. A lot of them start here.

The Earth Day Expo will also be held both Friday and Saturday.