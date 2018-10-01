Earth Day Run Moving to Downtown St. Cloud in 2019

ST. CLOUD -- The Earth Day Run is moving to downtown St. Cloud. The upcoming run in April will be the 20th annual for the event.

It has been held at St. Cloud State University every year up until now.

The Earth Day Run brings nearly 5,000 participants and an additional 10,000 spectators to the St. Cloud area each spring.

The half marathon will start on Veteran's Bridge and finish on St. Germain Street, which will be closed to traffic from the Paramount Theatre to the River's Edge Convention Center. The event will create a festive block party atmosphere with live music and outdoor seating.

Registration for all Earth Day Run events opens this Thursday .

The 20th Earth Day Run is April 19th and 20th.