Earl M. Bauer, 76, St. Cloud

August 19, 1941 - March 27, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Earl M. Bauer, age 76, who passed away peacefully on March 27, 2018 at the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis (asbestosis). A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, with full military honors.

Earl was born in St. Cloud on August 19, 1941 to Mathias & Caroline (Ertl) Bauer of Waite Park, MN. He married Lois Jean Keck in 1963 with whom 2 sons were born. They were later divorced and Earl married Carol Taufen in 1987. Earl worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 33 years as a blacksmith, Supervisor and General Foreman. Most of those years were at the shops in Waite Park. The last 15 years with BN were in Lincoln, NE, until he retired in 1999 and moved back to St. Cloud.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1959–1962. He was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Post 428, Moose Lodge 1400 and NARVRE.

Earl loved to golf, fish and hunt. Earl was such a people person and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Carol, of 30 years, sons Jeffrey (Michelle) Bauer and Daniel Bauer both of St. Cloud; stepson Brian (Cindy) Beuning, of Albany, and stepdaughter, Jennifer (Darren) Seehusen of Rosemount; 7 grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth of Prior Lake, Sylvia Babcock of Lady Lake, FL, Lloyd (Sandy) Bauer of Sartell; brother/sister-in-laws Jo Bauer of St. Cloud; Marv Taufen, Brian (Shirley) McCoy of Sauk Centre, John (Julie) Taufen of St. Joseph, Brad (Jan) Bristol of Mound, Kevan (Joyce) Rosenow of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Betty Bauer, Robert Bauer, and Rita Verkinnes, brother/sister-in-laws Rosie Bauer, Jack Verkinnes and John Babcock, and niece Debbie Bauer.