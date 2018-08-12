Eagan Businesses mull Impact of Vikings Training Camp

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Eagan businesses are working to assess the economic impact of being the new home of the Minnesota Vikings' training camp.

Some Eagan businesses have found that the number of visitors is less than expected.

Samantha Brown, the sales manager at Union 32 Craft House, said the business has seen spurts of people in the area but hasn't experienced any large crowds.

"I think it's been a little calmer than we were anticipating," she said.

Brown said there's been a noticeable increase in business during lunchtime, but Vikings fans have been good neighbors and traffic hasn't been a problem.

"It's very well controlled in the area so we do see our regulars still," Brown said.

The training camp has been in Eagan for about two weeks.

"It's so huge," said Brady Lynch, who made the trip from Sioux Falls with his family. "I've been going to Mankato since I was a little kid, so it's different. I mean as far as the fan interaction, the small town feel."

Details of the camp's economic impact will become clearer later on, according to the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Part of the reason the team's true economic impact is still undetermined is because the Viking Lakes Development next to the team's facility is still just beginning. The space will eventually hold 3 million square feet of corporate offices, medical space, retail and multi-family housing.