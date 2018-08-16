Dwayne V. Skuza, 66, Richmond

August 2, 1952 - August 16, 2018

Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Monday, August 20, 2018 at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield, MN for Dwayne V. Skuza, age 66 of Richmond who died Wednesday at the CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville. Pastor Paul Jorgensen will officiate and burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud. Family and friends may call from 4-8 PM on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dwayne was born on August 2, 1952 in St. Cloud to Virgil and Alice (Barnick) Skuza. He remarried Laura (Schwartz) Skuza on June 2, 2001. Dwayne owned and operated a trucking company for many years. He had a strong faith in God, who reminded people to “be good and live Godly” and was a proud member of Cornerstone Church in Litchfield, MN. Dwayne was a jack of all trades who loved being greasy and tinkering with things in his spare time. He was a fantastic engineer and could build or fix anything. Dwayne was a tenacious, handy, stubborn and ethical person, who also had a loyal, generous, and courageous spirit. He loved to spend time with his family and was very passionate about his dog, Rocky. Dwayne was a compassionate and loving person who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Dwayne is survived by his children, Tracy Massicotte (Christopher Snowdon) of Richmond, Sarah (Jim) Klein of Eden Valley, Christine (Jay) Wieneke of Richmond, Kimberly (Ryan) Block of Swanville; grandchildren, Travis, Jazmine and Jordan Massicotte, Lucas and Trinity Skuza, Laura and Abigail Klein, Bryce Wieneke, Patrick and Marty Block; sister, Bonita Skuza of Sauk Rapids; many other family members, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Laura in 2001.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.