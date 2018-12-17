Dwayne “Dewey” D. Finch, 56, Long Prairie

March 21, 1962 - December 15, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3PM - 7PM on Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Long Prairie Country Club in Long Prairie, MN for Dwayne “Dewey” Finch, age 56 of Long Prairie who passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Dwayne was born on March 21, 1962 to Dennis Sr. and Janice (Bechner) Finch in St. Paul, MN. He graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1980. Dwayne worked in the family business, Finch Paint and Wallpaper for many years. He also owned and operated Leisure Sports, a business tied directly to his passions in life, hunting, fishing and the outdoors. The last serval years he was employed at Dan’s Prize. He married Joy Lund on February 12, 2010. Many lifelong friends and relatives are left to remember the back of the Paint Store, times in a boat, chats by the fire, days on the golf course, tales of the hunt, the life of a man who was well and truly loved.

Dwayne is survived by his wife, Joy; step-daughters, Kristi (Neil) Wielenberg and Ashley Johnson; his brother, Dennis Jr. (Ann) Finch; grandson Gage Wienlenberg and many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents.