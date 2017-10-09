June 14, 1938 - October 8, 2017

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville for DuWayne G. “Nig” Marquardt, age 79, of Richmond, who passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at his home. Reverend Greg Poser, OSC will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

DuWayne was born on June 14, 1938 to Gustaf and Beatrice (Lundberg) Marquardt in Kerkhoven, Minnesota. He married Dorothy M. Matis on April 19, 2012 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia. He worked as a truck driver for Mengelcock Trucking in New Brighton for 44 years. DuWayne Honorably Served his country in the United States Army and the Army Reserve. He was a member of the Cold Spring American Legion Post 455, the National Rifle Association, Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited. DuWayne was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and snowmobile. For many years he owned and operated Marquardt Taxidermy in Richmond.

He is survived by his wife; five step-children, 11 step-grandchildren, 23 step-great-grandchildren and four step-great-great-grandchildren; brother, Marlyn (Dorothy) Marquardt, of Belgrade; sisters-in-law, Norma Marquardt, of Cambridge and Grace Marquardt, of Kerkhoven; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Pearline, on September 13, 2011; step-grandson, Matthew Matis; step-great-granddaughter, Heather Armstrong; brothers, Mervin and Earl; and sister, Elaine Haats.

