Dutch Maid Bakery Planning Move to Sauk Rapids

ST. CLOUD - The owner of the Dutch Maid Bakery in east St. Cloud is looking at moving to Sauk Rapids. The Sauk Rapids Planning Commission will consider a site plan approval Monday for a new building at 81 5th Street North, which is behind Dairy Queen on the railroad tracks.

The proposed building is 2,880 square feet. There's 1,080 square feet of retail space, with the rest to be used for production. The plan also includes nine parking stalls.

Dutch Maid Bakery owner Jeff Muntifering says his business has to move and this is his number one option. Muntifering is leasing the building at his current location, and his plan is to own his new building. He didn't want to comment beyond that until his plans get approved by the city.

The Dutch Maid Bakery has been in their current location on East St. Germain Street for more than 60 years.