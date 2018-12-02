Duluth Woman Found Dead Near Her Snow-Covered Vehicle

DULUTH (AP)-- The body of a woman missing for more than two weeks has been found in Lake County.

Reports say the Lake County sheriff's office on Wednesday located the body of 57-year-old Janeen Bauer Peters , about 500 yards from her vehicle near County Road 2 and south of Minnesota 1.

Peters was last seen on Nov. 11.

On Tuesday, the Duluth Township Police requested help from the Lake County sheriff's office in locating Peters' missing vehicle. Authorities say the vehicle was found abandoned and locked in an "area where it wasn't easily noticed."

The vehicle was covered in snow and there were no fresh tracks near it.

The cause of death is unknown and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy.