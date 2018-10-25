Duluth Reopening Access After Lake Superior Storm Surge
DULUTH (AP)-- Crews in Duluth are working to temporarily restore and
reopen areas damaged by a storm surge earlier this month.
The city said Thursday crews cleared away debris and have reopened a temporary
unpaved path next to the existing Lakewalk Trail in Canal Park between the canal
and Endion Station.
Crews are set to remove equipment and safety fencing on Friday. Crews also are
continuing to make improvements to the sidewalk area between the Duluth
Entertainment Convention Center and Great Lakes Aquarium, and hope to complete a
new concrete sidewalk as soon as weather allows.
The Oct. 10 storm caused an estimated $18.4 million in damage along Lake
Superior. The storm packed winds of more than 60 mph that sent huge waves crashing
ashore.
Duluth officials are seeking state emergency aid.