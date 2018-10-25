Duluth Reopening Access After Lake Superior Storm Surge

DULUTH (AP)-- Crews in Duluth are working to temporarily restore and

reopen areas damaged by a storm surge earlier this month.

The city said Thursday crews cleared away debris and have reopened a temporary

unpaved path next to the existing Lakewalk Trail in Canal Park between the canal

and Endion Station.

Crews are set to remove equipment and safety fencing on Friday. Crews also are

continuing to make improvements to the sidewalk area between the Duluth

Entertainment Convention Center and Great Lakes Aquarium, and hope to complete a

new concrete sidewalk as soon as weather allows.

The Oct. 10 storm caused an estimated $18.4 million in damage along Lake

Superior. The storm packed winds of more than 60 mph that sent huge waves crashing

ashore.

Duluth officials are seeking state emergency aid.