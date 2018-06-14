Duluth Marshall Tops Cathedral Baseball At State

Cathedral baseball lost to top seeded Duluth-Marshall 6-2 in the Class AA State tournament quarterfinals at Dick Putz Field today. Marshall scored 5 runs in the 2nd inning and 1 in the 6th. Cathedral scored 2 runs in the 4th inning. Jason Anderson had 2 hits and a run scored for Cathedral. Duluth had 10 hits for the game, Cathedral had 3.

Sam Hansen started the game and threw just 2 innings with 5 runs allowed to take the loss. Brandon Hartung threw 2 shutout innings with 2 hits allowed for Cathedral and Tyler Bautch threw 2 innings with 1 earned run allowed for the Crusaders. Ben Peterson threw all 7 innings with 9 strikeouts for Marshall.