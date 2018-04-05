Ducks Down Wild Wednesday

The Anaheim Ducks defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Wednesday night at the Honda Center in Southern California. The Wild falls to 44-26-10 on the season with the loss.

Matt Dumba gave the Wild a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at 6:08 of the second period. However, the Ducks responded with a Nick Ritchie goal at 12:55 to tie the game at one.

The Ducks would go on to score a pair of goals in the game's final four minutes to pull away for the win. The win clinched a playoff berth for Anaheim, marking the sixth straight season they have appeared in the postseason.

The Wild punched their playoff ticket with their Monday win over Edmonton and will face either Nashville or Winnipeg in the first round of the playoffs.

Minnesota still has two regular season games remaining, beginning Thursday night at Los Angeles and culminating Saturday night at San Jose.