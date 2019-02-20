Ducks Blank Wilting Wild Tuesday

The Anaheim Ducks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The reeling Wild has now lost five straight games and nine of their past ten.

Jakob Silfverberg's power play goal at 4:22 of the second period proved to be all the offense Anaheim would need to earn the win, with goaltender Ryan Miller earning his 44th career shutout by stopping all 31 Wild shots.

The Ducks would add a trio of goals in the third period to run away with the win.

Minnesota will hit the road for a matchup with the Rangers Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.