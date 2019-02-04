Duane R. Sowada, 78, Little Falls

September 9, 1940 - February 1, 2019

Duane R. Sowada, 78-year-old resident of Little Falls died Friday, February 1 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 7 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 6 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The burial will be held at a later time.

Duane Robert Sowada was born September 9, 1940 in Brockway Township, Stearns County to the late George and Martha (Mrosla) Sowada. He attended country school in North Prairie and graduated from Holdingford High School with the class of 1958. Duane was united in marriage to Alice Ann Sobiech on June 10, 1963 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. The couple made their home in Pike Creek Township. Duane was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Little Falls. Duane was self-employed for more than 40 years as a bulk milk hauler and distributer of Ambassador Meat products. In addition he worked at Anderson Custom Processing, the Morrison County Highway Department, and the Palmer Bus Company. Duane enjoyed his morning coffee group at the West Side Bar, hours on the riding lawn mower, feeding and watching the birds, except for the pesky Cardinal. He loved to fish, but would have enjoyed it more if there were no slot limits! Duane also enjoyed camping, deer hunting, and snowmobiling. He treasured family gatherings and time spent with many friends. But most importantly, Grandpa became the #1 fan at sporting events of his grandkids regardless of miles traveled.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Alice of Little Falls; children, Dennis Sowada of Bloomington, Linda (Todd) Hinrichs of Andover, Kevin (Shelly) Sowada of Little Falls, Scott Sowada of St. Paul, Lori (Josh) Opatz of Holdingford; grandchildren, Ellie Hinrichs, Luke Sowada, Libby Hinrichs, Samuel Hinrichs, Ben Sowada, Dierks Opatz and Cali Opatz; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded death by his parents, George and Martha Sowada; infant son, Gary; brothers, George, Edward, James and Robert.

Casket Bearers will be: Dierks Opatz, Samuel Hinrichs, Luke Sowada, Ben Sowada, Rich Sobiech, Randy Sobiech, Russ Sobiech, and Tracy Tschida.