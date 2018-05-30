Duane John Albers, 82, Avon

August 17, 1935 - May 29, 2018

A prayers service will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Friday, June 1, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, MN for Duane John Albers, age 82 of Avon. He died on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the Paynesville Hospital. The Reverend Gregory Miller, OSB will conduct the prayer service. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the church.

Duane was born on August 16, 1935 in St. Cloud the son of John and Elizabeth (Roske) Albers. He grew up in St. Cloud graduating from Cathedral High School in 1952. He joined the Sheet Metal Trades Union and work 42 years in the HVAC industry in the St. Cloud area.

He was united in marriage to Patricia A. Hennemann at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park on October 19, 1957. Six children were born to this union. They made their home in St. Cloud until 1968 when they moved to Avon, MN. After Patricia died on July 11, 2001, Duane continued to make his home in Avon.

His hobbies included: metal detecting, panning for gold, agate hunting, hunting duck and deer, making maple syrup, and fishing. He also enjoyed being with family and visiting his good friends, James Schlangen, Dave Laureman, Joe Salner and Franny Kuhn and his wonderful neighbors, also many others.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Hunter Thomas Albers; one sister, Joan and her husband, Jerome Beckers; and brothers-in-law, John Hennemann and LaVern Castonguay; and sister-in-law, Sherry Hennemann.

He is survived by his children, James (Kathryn) Albers of Cold Spring, Sandy Staneart of Avon, Patricia (Clary) Frie of Avon, Ronald (Eve) Albers Salt Point, NY, Thomas Albers of Avon, and Kristine (Kurt) Krebs of Cold Spring; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his brother and sisters, John Albers of Minneapolis, Karen (Bill) Harris of Colorado, and Betsy (Nick) Picciano of Sauk Rapids; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.