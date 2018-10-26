Drug Take-Back Day Aims To Fight Addiction, Overdose Deaths

LITTLE FALLS -- You can get rid of your unused or expired prescription drugs safely this weekend. Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office will be at Coborn's in Little Falls from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to help dispose of the medications.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says their office has had many calls of prescription drug theft over the years.

It's not uncommon for our office, or any law enforcement agency, to receive theft complaints from residents regarding the theft of prescription pills, especially opioids.

Larsen says the big factor to remember is if you're not using your medications to get rid of them, and for medications you do need, to make sure they are locked up.

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands, which could lead to drug addictions or overdose deaths.

We want to continue to emphasis the message that people should be always getting rid of the unwanted or expired medications.

According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs .

The event also helps reduce drug pollutants from entering landfills, and contaminating water supplies.

If you can't make it to the event there are a number of prescription drug drop off boxes available at local police departments, city halls or inside the Stearns County Law Enforcement Center.