Dropping Enrollment Has Minnesota State Schools Losing Money

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A continued decrease in enrollment has caused most Minnesota State colleges and universities to lose money in the 2016-17 school year.

Reports say that 2016-17 was the sixth consecutive year to see enrollment drop, with full-time enrollment at nearly 132,000, down 17 percent since 2010-11.

More than 20 schools operated at a loss last year, while 15 made money. Nine schools are being scrutinized by the system office for failing financial stress tests.

Officials attribute the decline to the state's low unemployment rate and a declining number of young adults in the state.

The system board of trustees released a report Wednesday that says individual institutions are adapting to the loss of students. The report says schools are setting more realistic budgets, cutting staff and reevaluating course offerings.