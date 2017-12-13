Driverless Bus Tested in Monticello

MONTICELLO (AP) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is testing a driverless bus to see how it operates in cold weather.

Transportation officials say that while the driverless technology is being tested throughout the country, it's important to know how such a vehicle would respond in icy, cold conditions. The small minibus that holds 12 people was tested at MnDOT's cold weather testing facility in Monticello Tuesday.

MnDOT's test program uses a shuttle bus manufactured by EasyMile, a French company specializing in driverless technology. Minnesota's 3M makes the films that protect and enhance the sensors in inclement weather.