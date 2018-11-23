Driver Not Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Special Needs Boy

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A former driver for a Twin Cities busing company has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child with special needs.

Fifty-five-year-old Charles Glover drove for a company that provides rides to children and the elderly. He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct after one of the boys he transported to and from daycare reported to an adult that he had been molested in 2015.

A judge cleared Glover following a recent trial. Ramsey County District Judge Gary Bastian ruled that prosecutors did not prove that Glover intentionally touched the boy or that his actions were motivated by sexual intent.