Driver in Fatal Metro Transit Bus Crash Sentenced

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Families of the victims of a fatal drunken driving bus crash in St. Paul offered forgiveness to the driver as a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Authorities say 27-year-old Tyler Bjelland was behind the wheel of a vehicle going more than 90 miles per hour when in slammed into the side of a Metro Transit bus last summer, killing passenger Ken Foster , the father of six, and critically injuring Anthony Jackson.

Bjelland's blood alcohol was more than twice the legal limit to drive. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.

Relatives of the victims in court Wednesday urged Bjelland to use the experience to save lives and become an advocate against drunken driving.