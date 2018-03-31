Driver Hits Snowplow on Icy Roads Near Avon

AVON -- One person is hurt after crashing into a snow plow Saturday morning.

The incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. along I-94 west of Avon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Ashley Stevens, of Ponsford, came up behind on MnDot snow plow on I-94, when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the plow.

Stevens was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passengers, 23-year-old Brett Stevens and 19-year-old Wesley Warren both of Ponsford, were not hurt.