Driver Falls Asleep, Crash Damages 3 Garages in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man fell asleep at the wheel early Friday morning and crashed into two garages, causing substantial damage.

The St. Cloud Police say around 3:00 a.m. they were called to a single car crash that happened in the 2400 Block of 15th Street North. When they arrived they found a vehicle had crashed into two garages, the second one having a car inside it which was pushed into a third garage.

The driver of the car, 31-year-old Auguste Tchinda was not found to be under the influence of anything and told police he had fallen asleep at the wheel. He had been heading west on 15th Street when he fell asleep and lost control.

The vehicles and garages involved had substantial damage, no one was hurt in the crash. Tchinda was cited for careless driving and no insurance.