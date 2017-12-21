WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- A Minnesota woman has been cited after rear-ending a North Dakota Highway Patrol squad car.

The patrol says the squad was parked with its emergency lights flashing on the median shoulder of westbound Interstate 94 in West Fargo at the scene of another incident Wednesday night. It says a westbound car in the left lane came upon the scene. The driver braked, lost control, and rear-ended the squad car.

The patrol says the trooper saw the car approaching and put his vehicle in drive to try to avoid the collision, but couldn't.

The car's driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The trooper was unhurt.