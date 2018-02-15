Driver Cited After Rolling Through Stoplight Causing Crash

ST. CLOUD -- No one was hurt after a driver ran through a stoplight causing a two-vehicle crash in North St. Cloud Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Street North and 44th Avenue North.

Police say 59-year-old Debra Moulzolf, of Foley, was heading east on 8th Street, drove through a red light entering the intersection and striking another vehicle.