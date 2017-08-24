Drinking A Pot Of Coffee Makes You Dumber

I love a cup of coffee in the morning. I was going to say 'a good cup of coffee'...but that's not necessarily true. I'll drink day old coffee in the morning....I'm not sure if I can tell the difference between a day old coffee that's been sitting in the coffee pot, or not.

Anyway...How much coffee you drink apparently can cause you to become less intelligent. There was a new study conducted on 1000 college students. The conclusion from Entrepreneur , showed that students who drank five or more cups of coffee a day had a GPA of 3.28, compared to students who drank only 1 cup at 3.43.

So the question remains...is it the coffee? Or is it the late night hangover? The researchers did find that coffee obviously keeps you up late at night, and less sleep also contributes to lower grades.

The moral of the story? Really? There is no moral to this story. Drink coffee in moderation?