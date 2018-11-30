Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is Making an Appearance in Sartell

SARTELL-- Families looking for a different kind of holiday photo will have the chance to meet a beloved Christmas book character this weekend.

Premier Real Estate in St. Cloud is putting on the Grinch is Coming to Town event on Saturday at the Sartell Community Center.

Kids can take their picture with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. There will also be candy, games, coloring, and sleigh rides. You are encouraged to dress up in WhoVille costumes, holiday hats, or ugly sweaters.

The event is free, but donations will be accepted for Pathways for Youth – an organization working to end youth homelessness.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30p.m.